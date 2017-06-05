Beloved doctor opens private practice after being let go by SRHS

Patients met Dr. Terry Millette with hugs and lots of emotion as he opened the doors to his private practice Monday. (Photo Source: WLOX News)

A popular neurologist is once again seeing patients after being abruptly let go by Singing River Health System. Patients met Dr. Terry Millette with hugs and lots of emotion as he opened the doors to his private practice Monday.

"I'm just thrilled that he's back with us. It just brings tears to my eyes, and I prayed every day that God would work it out to where he would be able to come back and see all his patients," Glenda Butler said.

Butler was one of the first patients Millette saw in his new office. She said it's been a whirlwind since the neurologist, who specializes in treating patients with multiple sclerosis, was let go by Singing River Health System back in November.

"I thought, how could they do this? He's just such an awesome doctor and he's got thousands of patients that he's helping," Butler said.

A SRHS spokesperson said the hospital system decided not to renew Millette's contract after two separate peer reviews found inconsistencies with how he diagnoses MS. But Millette says their review wasn't thorough.

"The standard is symptoms, signs, and radiographs. But he used, he reviewed only the radiographs, not the other two. So he did not use the proper international criteria. But I didn't find out until three months later, so I got the short end of the stick," Millette said.

Despite cutting ties, Millette didn't lose his license and still has privileges at the hospital. In the months since his patients caused quite a stir rallying for him to come back. On his first day, he had 35 patients booked, and even more setting up appointments as word spread.

"We'll be here in Pascagoula three days a week and up in George County," Millette said.

As for his patients, they're just glad to be getting the care they say they need.

"It's just been awesome. Just like a load lifting that I got my doctor back," Butler said.

Singing River Health System released the following statement about Dr. Millette:

"While no longer employed by Singing River Health System, Dr. Millette is free to practice anywhere he chooses as a licensed physician in the state of Mississippi. As such, he retains medical staff privileges at our health system that allow him to refer neurology patients to us for care, the only exception being for multiple sclerosis or other related conditions. "

