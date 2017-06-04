Three candidates vying to become next mayor of Pascagoula

It's crunch time for the three candidates going head to head to become Pascagoula's next mayor.

Republican Dane Maxwell, Democrat Jenafer Gurley, and Independent Lazaro Rovira are all hot on the campaign trail.

From Facebook jabs to accusations of missing candidate yard signs, the road to the municipal general election has been eventful.

"I have a really good background in business and government, and working for the government and how to get things done," said Maxwell. "The bottom line is I understand where we are in Pascagoula. We have to have those connections and state government and the federal government to move Pascagoula forward. I'm not waiting on them to come to us, I'm going to them."

Gurley said, "I think I'm gonna bring a lot to the table. I might seem like I'm uninformed but I'm not. I've been underestimated a little bit, but if you vote for me I can show you that I'm not uninformed. I do know how this city runs. I've run businesses before. I could run the city and I am accessible. I'm here for you. I'm gonna make sure the citizens know it's going on."

WLOX News Now spoke with Rovira on Sunday morning and asked for an interview, but he declined to talk with us on camera, saying he didn't see a point to conducting an interview just two days before the election.

The general election is this Tuesday.

