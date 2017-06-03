Handsboro church hosts annual Stand Down

First Baptist Church of Handsboro wants to help those in need get back on their feet.

"We're having what we call a Stand Down. It's our way of serving the veterans who have served us, and the homeless in the community," said Stand Down project manager Robert Boone.

The annual event pulls together resources to make them accessible to those who need them most.

"The focus of what we're doing here is healthcare; access to housing, and access to jobs," Boone said.

The church's mantra: A hand up, not a hand down.

Representatives from clinics, mental health services, and the VA filled the Biloxi Civic Center.

The church also focused on the little things, saying something as simple as a haircut can turn someone's day around and get them heading in the right direction.

"I sure look a lot better now - instead of looking like a sandbar," said veteran Gregory Altman, who says the event came just at the right time. "I found a place where I could get free dental care, and get some glasses."

Nearly 200 people were served at the event, leaving with a comfort kit filled with basic necessities. Attendees say they're looking forward to using the resources they've gained.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.