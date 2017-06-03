Hancock County celebrates heritage exhibit

The event was inspired by a plaque in Fairhope, Ala. (Photo source: WLOX)

Mississippi's year long bicentennial celebration continued in Hancock County Saturday morning.

A new exhibit depicting the history of the Old Spanish Trail and the heritage of the Bay opened inside the L&N Train Depot in Bay St. Louis. Elected officials from several cities around the county gathered for a ribbon cutting.

"I think that Bay St. Louis, by and large, is a great part of the heritage of not only Hancock County, but of the great state," said Mayor Les Fillingame.

Hancock County tourism president David Hilbert says the inspiration for the exhibit came from a trip to Fairhope, Ala.

"I kind of looked at a wall plaque and saw that Fairhope was only established in 1894 and got to thinking, 'Wow. Hancock County, Bay St. Louis go back to the 1600s and we certainly are well deserved of a museum," Hilbert explained.

The event transitioned in to the Alice Mosley Festival, which featured live music and area art vendors.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.