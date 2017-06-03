Suspects identified in St. Martin robbery, stabbing

Authorities have identified the two suspects but no arrests have been made yet. (Photo source: WLOX)

A St. Martin business owner was reportedly stabbed during a robbery Saturday morning.

Authorities are now looking for the two people suspected in the incident.

The armed robbery happened at Dino's Gift Shop, located at 6515 Washington Ave. Officials say the victim's injuries are non-life threatening.

According to authorities, the ex-wife of the shop's owner allegedly stabbed him in the arm when he tried to stop her from taking an unknown amount of money from the cash register.

The woman is identified as Erin Elizabeth Dias, 23. Officials say she ran out of the store and got into a maroon Dodge Magnum, which was driven by Clinton Buchanan, 33. The car possibly has a Mississippi tag but the license plate number is unknown.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says the incident appears to be domestic-related.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 228-169-3063 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

