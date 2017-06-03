Victims killed in Friday crashes identified

Two people were killed in unrelated wrecks Friday night have been identified.

Officials say 17-year-old Nicholas Hall was traveling westbound on I-10 east of I-110 in a 2012 Chevrolet Spark around 11:30 p.m. when he lost control. His car entered the center median and hit another vehicle that was traveling eastbound.

Hall died as a result of his injuries. A 17-year-old girl was also in the Chevy Spark, and is in the hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the second vehicle - a 2003 Mazda Tribute - was also severely injured in the collision. The victim is in critical condition and is undergoing surgery for injuries received during the crash.

D'Iberville Police are investigating the cause of the crash. D'Iberville Fire Department, American Medical Response, Biloxi Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff's Department, and Mississippi Highway Patrol all responded to the scene.

In Gulfport, 39-year-old Harold Slichter was killed after he collided with a pole, and a Vancleave woman is dead after a head-on collision in Ocean Springs.

