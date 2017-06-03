Vancleave woman killed in head-on collision in Ocean Springs

A head-on crash in Ocean Springs late Friday night has left one person dead and another seriously injured. Police say the collision happened on the east side of Hwy. 90 at 11:15 p.m.

Donna L. Demo, 51, was killed in the two-vehicle crash. Authorities say Demo was driving on the wrong side of the road, traveling eastbound in the westbound lane, which resulted in the collision. Both drivers had to be removed from their vehicles using the Jaws of Life, say police.

Demo was taken to the hospital with severe injuries, which she later died from. The driver of the second vehicle was also taken to the hospital with a broken collar bone.

Ocean Springs Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. It is unclear at this time if either of the drivers were impaired at the time of the collision. However, Det. Capt. William Jackson said officers did not see or smell any signs of alcohol or drugs when they arrived on the scene.

Demo's body has been sent to the state medical examiner's office in Jackson for an autopsy.

Anyone with any information on this crash is asked to contact Ocean Springs Police at 228-872-2211.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.