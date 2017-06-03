Accident claims man's life in Gulfport

An accident late Friday night has claimed the life of a man. Police say the crash happened in the northbound lane on Hwy. 49 near Hwy. 53 around 10:43 p.m.

Authorities say the Chevrolet SUV had left the roadway from the northbound lane and struck a pole. The Gulfport Fire Department and American Medical Response also responded to the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet -- a man who has not yet been identified -- was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries. His name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Gulfport Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

