Good Samaritan helps man recover $1,800

Alexander says he found the money in his yard. (Photo source: WLOX)

A Biloxi man is counting his blessings, after a Good Samaritan returned close to $2,000 of his cash that blew out of a boat as he was driving with it.

Lex Galle says he brought his boat into a sales shop to have it appraised, only to realize he had lost the cash on the way there.

"My wallet fell out on the floor of the boat, not knowing," said Galle. "I didn't realize it until I got to Gulfport. The guy said he found a wallet in the boat."

When he realized the cash was missing, he immediately retraced his steps in hopes of the best.

"I scurried and dropped the boat there," Galle said. "I was fortunate that my younger son said, 'Dad, I have a feeling it blew out closer to the house.' So that's what we did."

Fortunately, a good Samaritan named Bradley Alexander was also in the area.

"I came out of my house and saw what I thought was trash on the street, and I don't like that so I went to pick it up," said Alexander. "When I looked at it, I realized it was a hundred dollar bill, so I went further down and found another hundred, another hundred."

"I noticed a gentlemen leaning over, picking up bills," said Galle. "Apparently he lived there, and I said, 'Sir, please tell me you found that money.'"

Alexander says it's his belief in karma that led him to call the police and not attempt to keep the money.

"He'd come from this direction, heading west," Alexander said. "My back was turned to him. I was attempting to call the police department when he zoomed up frantic. He had two kids hanging out the window. I hope people see this and can be inspired by honesty and hard work because that's what the world needs."

Galle says he and Alexander were eventually able to recover $1,800 out of the $2,000 that blew onto the road.

