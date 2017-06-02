Police looking for Pascagoula mom missing since Wednesday

Police are investigating the disappearance of a young mother who has been missing since Wednesday, May 31.

Officials say Billie Jean Harris, 24, was last seen around 4-5 p.m. at the Wal-Mart on Hwy. 90 in Pascagoula. Police say Harris left her 18-month-old child at her parents' house before going to the store. According to her family, Harris is a member of the U.S. Armed Forces and disappearing is totally out of character for her.

According to Pascagoula Police Department, this is currently being investigated as a missing persons case. However, police say detectives are finding red flags in their investigation, which could lead to the case being upgraded as new information is uncovered.

Harris may be driving a gold 1997 Ford Escort with Mississippi tag number JIE657.

Anyone with information on Harris' whereabouts is asked to contact Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.

