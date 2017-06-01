Biloxi plasma collection center permit denied by planning commission

A plan to open a plasma donation center at the old Hancock Fabrics store location on Pass Road was denied by the Biloxi Planning Commission. (Photo source: WLOX)

An uproar over a proposed plasma donation center at the old Hancock Fabrics store location on Pass Road had residents sounding off. Many stand in strong opposition to the idea of a collection site in their neighborhood.

Resident Craig Deroche said, "We believe this type of business will do many things to harm our residential area."

One by one, Biloxi residents spoke out against the proposal to put a plasma donation center near their homes.

"We ask the planning commission to deny this conditional use permit," said Deroche.

Biloxi resident Pamela Manners said, "This will not bolster other businesses nearby, in fact, it could have a detrimental impact."

"I can speak for every single person that lives in Edgewater, Petit Bois, The Enclave, Rue Palafox, no one wants this type of business in our neighborhood," Biloxi resident Diane Lawson noted.

According to the planning commission, Mississippi Edgewater Square investors and CSL Plasma submitted an application requesting conditional use approval to authorize a plasma donation center at the old Hancock Fabrics site. Reps from CSL Plasma also spoke at the meeting, making the case that a second collection center is needed to supplement their Gulfport location.

Jo Ann Humphries with the Biloxi Planning Commission said after taking the concerns into careful consideration, the vote came down unanimously.

"The plasma center that came before us today, the application was denied. There were quite a few people in the neighborhood who opposed it, and they had some really good reasons as to why they opposed it," Humphries noted.?

We reached out to CSL Plasma headquarters, but it was just after the end of the business day and we have not yet heard back from them.

