Multimillion-dollar Stone Co. road project needs redesign - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Multimillion-dollar Stone Co. road project needs redesign

Stone County Supervisor Scott Strickland said the new road is 20 years in the making, and must be completed by 2018. (Photo source: WLOX) Stone County Supervisor Scott Strickland said the new road is 20 years in the making, and must be completed by 2018. (Photo source: WLOX)
STONE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A multimillion-dollar project for a new road from the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Perkinston campus to Highway 49 is in the works, but designs have hit a snag with the Mississippi Department of Transportation. 

"We're in the process of finishing up on Perkinston Boulevard, a new road, and a new interest for MGCCC. It will run from Highway 49 and come around right in front of the new football stadium," Stone County Supervisor Scott Strickland said.

He says the reason for the road being added is for the safety of people driving on and off campus.

"We're trying to keep students and drivers away from the railroad tracks, with so many accidents lately," Strickland said.

According to MGCCC President Dr. Mary Graham, the safety concern caused them to listen carefully to a recommendation made by MDOT regarding changes to the original plan before ground can be broken.

"There was some concern by MDOT in terms of the safety for the ingress and egress, for drivers coming from the boulevard and onto campus. So we're adding some additional right of ways and doing a connector road that was not in original plan," said Graham.

MDOT reportedly wants Stone County to acquire more right of way for the redesign to avoid creating a crossover hazard at Highway 49. It’s something Stone County engineer Jon Bond says he's more than willing to collaborate with MDOT to change.

"Where it's connecting with 49, there's a bridge to north and a railroad track to south. It's tough to make it all work," said Bond.

Graham says the new road will alleviate congestion on campus, especially during big events. Twenty years in the making, the new road must be completed by 2018.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly