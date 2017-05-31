Multimillion-dollar Stone Co. road project needs redesign

Stone County Supervisor Scott Strickland said the new road is 20 years in the making, and must be completed by 2018. (Photo source: WLOX)

A multimillion-dollar project for a new road from the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Perkinston campus to Highway 49 is in the works, but designs have hit a snag with the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

"We're in the process of finishing up on Perkinston Boulevard, a new road, and a new interest for MGCCC. It will run from Highway 49 and come around right in front of the new football stadium," Stone County Supervisor Scott Strickland said.

He says the reason for the road being added is for the safety of people driving on and off campus.

"We're trying to keep students and drivers away from the railroad tracks, with so many accidents lately," Strickland said.

According to MGCCC President Dr. Mary Graham, the safety concern caused them to listen carefully to a recommendation made by MDOT regarding changes to the original plan before ground can be broken.

"There was some concern by MDOT in terms of the safety for the ingress and egress, for drivers coming from the boulevard and onto campus. So we're adding some additional right of ways and doing a connector road that was not in original plan," said Graham.

MDOT reportedly wants Stone County to acquire more right of way for the redesign to avoid creating a crossover hazard at Highway 49. It’s something Stone County engineer Jon Bond says he's more than willing to collaborate with MDOT to change.

"Where it's connecting with 49, there's a bridge to north and a railroad track to south. It's tough to make it all work," said Bond.

Graham says the new road will alleviate congestion on campus, especially during big events. Twenty years in the making, the new road must be completed by 2018.

