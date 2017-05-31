Jackson County shooting leaves residents uneasy - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Jackson County shooting leaves residents uneasy

Residents say they are uneasy about what may have led to the shooting. (Photo Source: WLOX News) Residents say they are uneasy about what may have led to the shooting. (Photo Source: WLOX News)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A shooting at the Lexington Park Apartment complex has residents searching for answers.

"All I heard was the shot last night, and I knew it was close by," resident Billy Austin said.

Austin is known by his neighbors for picking up trash around the complex. He was startled when shots rang out just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

"I ain't heard but one gun shot - boom. That was it," Austin said. 

A witness - who didn't want to go on camera - says it all started with an altercation on the opposite side of the building. The men allegedly made their way over to the adjacent parking lot, where the argument got heated.

"I was on my balcony, up there on the third floor, and I sat up there to see if the cops were coming out," Austin said.

The sheriff's department says residents told them a silver vehicle was seen leaving the area. They say the shooting victim was lying in the parking lot at first, then got up, and got in another silver vehicle and also drove off.

The victim showed up to Ocean springs hospital where he was treated for a single gunshot wound.

"Why did they come out here to do it; to fire a gun, or shoot somebody, or shoot themselves," Austin said.

Investigators say those are the answers they are trying to get; namely whether that gunshot was self-inflicted.

Residents of the complex say they're uneasy about what may have led to the incident.

