'Unsatisfied customer' shoots at Bay casino, police chief says

A Waveland man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly shooting at the Hollywood Casino in Bay St. Louis. Police Chief Darren Freeman called the suspect an “unsatisfied customer.”

Freeman said the trouble started Tuesday when Vince McCoy, 58, and Barbara Landry, 56, were asked to leave the casino.

The couple reportedly returned to the casino Wednesday, but they never made it inside. Freeman said casino security met the couple at the door just after 2 p.m. and asked them to leave.

That’s when McCoy allegedly retrieved a gun from his vehicle and shot one time at the casino hotel before leaving the scene. No one was injured, Freeman said.

Police used surveillance video from the casino to identify McCoy. He was later arrested at his home with the help of Waveland police.

Freeman said McCoy is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, a felony, and discharging a firearm inside city limits, a misdemeanor. Landry is charged with felony accessory to shooting into an occupied dwelling, Freeman said.

