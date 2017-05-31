OS man admits to molesting girlfriend's daughter; sentenced to prison

A 37-year-old Ocean Springs man pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually abusing his girlfriend’s daughter from June 2013 to January 2014.

Paul Stephen Unger pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual battery and one count of touching a child for lustful purposes. District Attorney Tony Lawrence said the victim was 12 and 13 when the abuse was happening.

“The defendant violated the trust this family gave him and used the child to satisfy his lustful and depraved sexual desires,” said Lawrence. “I am glad that the victim did not have to endure the trauma of a trial and that the defendant was held accountable for his actions.”

Judge Kathy Jackson sentenced Unger to 10 years, day for day, for the sexual battery charges and 10 years, day for day, on the molestation charge. The sentences will run concurrent, meaning Unger will spend the next 10 years behind bars.

"After 3 long stressful years of continuances, we are glad the case is finally over. 10 years doesn't feel like nearly enough but we are glad that we got some type of justice and that the children didn't have to go through testifying in court," the mother of the victim said Wednesday.

Unger will serve five years on post release supervision after he gets out of prison. He was also ordered to pay $2,000 in fines, $1,000 to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund, and $100 to the Crime Victim’s Compensation Fund.

Unger will have to register as a sex offender when he is released.

