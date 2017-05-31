NOW ON GMM: Visitation today for Lincoln Co. deputy killed in shooting spree

A Marion County Deputy was injured Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop.More >>
Some Gulfport families are fed up with the city's trash collection company. Now, the city could be making changes when it comes to who picks up that trash.More >>
Moss Point police continue to investigate a shooting and brawl early Sunday morning at Platinum Sports Bar and Lounge that injured more than 11 people.More >>
From the coast to another country. Several soccer players from the coast will soon be heading overseas to play in an international competition that will place them head to head against foreign teams.More >>
Half Shell Oyster House is taking the region by storm. The Mississippi Coast based company has just opened its newest restaurant in Destin, FL.More >>
