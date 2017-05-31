Mississippi State will face South Alabama for a fourth time this year in Hattiesburg Regional

First-year head coach Andy Cannizaro guided the Bulldogs to a regional despite numerous injuries that knocked-out key personnel. He's confident his Bulldogs can make a strong run at the Hattiesburg Regional title, but he knows there can't be any slip ups.

Cannizaro said, "Now that we get into a regional we need to win three ballgames to win it. If we can continue to play aggressive on offense. Continue to throw it over the plate with our guys who are going to be on the mound and continue to play defense at a really high level, you know, I love our opportunity to go over there this weekend and continue to play at a high level and continue to pick our game up another notch."

When the Bulldogs and Jaguars meet 6 p.m. Friday at Pete Taylor Park, it will be the fourth time the two college baseball teams will meet head-to-head. In March Mississippi State defeated South Alabama twice, 2-0 and 8-6. On April 18 the Jaguars posted a 5-2 win over the Bulldogs.

Friday's winner will advance into the winners bracket facing the Southern Miss-Illinois Chicago winner 6 p.m. on Saturday. The Jaguars-Bulldogs loser will take on the Golden Eagles-Flames loser in an elimination game 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

