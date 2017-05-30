Biloxi Shuckers drop 7-3 decision to Mobile BayBears at MGM Park

The Mobile BayBears switched affiliations from the Arizona Diamondbacks to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim this season and the BayBays jumped all over Shuckers starting pitcher Jorge Lopez in the top of the first inning.

Mobile plated three runs in the inning and Lopez (L, 3-3) would get himself out of trouble over the next two innings. In five innings, Lopez gave up 3 runs on 8 hits with three strikeouts.

Reliever Bubba Derby had a rough time. He allowed four runs on six hits with two strikeouts in 4 innings.

Mobile starting pitcher Alex Blackford (W, 1-2) kept the Shuckers off balance until the seventh inning. In 6 1/3 innings, Blackford gave up 3 runs on 5 hits with 6 strikeout. Jacob Nottingham belted a double and Art Charles singled to drive home Nottingham with the Shuckers first run of the game. Angel Ortega blasted a two-run home run to trim the Mobile lead 7-3.

Brandon Peterson would strike out three straight Shuckers in the eighth inning after Biloxi had two runners on base. Eric Karch closed out the ninth for Mobile. The Shuckers fall to 26-25 while the BayBears improved to 24-27.

On a positive note, Mauricio Dubon is one stolen base shy of Michael Reed and Orlando Arcia for the Biloxi single-season record. Dubon stole his 24th base in the third inning.

The two South Division teams clash 6:35 p.m. Wednesday night at MGM Park. Angel Ventura will get the starting call on the mound for the Shuckers. Mobile is expected to start Grayson Long.

