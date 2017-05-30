Gulfport council to review possibility of new waste collection service

Some Gulfport families are fed up with the city's trash collection company. They say garbage piles up in their neighborhoods too often. Now, the city could be making changes when it comes to who picks up that trash.

Melissa Perry said she moved from her home on 28th St. in Gulfport to Biloxi simply because of the issues she was having getting her household garbage picked up.



"They hadn't picked up my trash in two weeks. I would sit outside and wait on them to come by, and yell at them, but they would keep going, and they never came back for it," said Perry.



She said she has a total of seven people in her household with five children. She claims large amounts of garbage put by the street would go uncollected.



"Our neighbors were complaining that the trash piled up so high they couldn't see to back out of the driveway," said Perry.

Gulfport Councilman Myles Sharp said city leaders have reviewed proposals from four different companies for a possible new contract to provide garbage pickup for the city, saying their contract with Waste Pro is up at the end of this year.



"We want the best service as well. We get more complaints about service than we do about price. Some time ago, the city requested proposals from solid waste contractors," said Sharp.



City Attorney Margaret Murdock said out of the four companies who submitted proposals for the job, Team Waste, Bobcat, Waste Management, and Waste Pro, three got their proposals in on time, but Waste Pro did not. But, the council voted 4-1 to allow Waste Pro's proposal to be valid without penalizing them for being late.



"We really want as much competition as possible," Sharp said.



City leaders say a selection committee will decide in a couple of weeks which company will get the new contract and bring that recommendation to the council.

Waste Pro has had a contract with the Harrison County Utility Authority since 2011.

