Expansion is the name of the game for a restaurant born in Gulfport

Half Shell Oyster House is taking the region by storm. The Mississippi Coast based company has just opened its newest restaurant in Destin, FL.

Half Shell Oyster House opened its doors in downtown Gulfport in 2009. After bringing its unique cuisine to a pair of locations in Biloxi, one downtown the other in Hard Rock Casino, Half Shell began an aggressive campaign to enter new markets.

This week marked the latest example of that game plan with a grand opening on the competitive Destin restaurant scene.

"We're in Flowood, MS, Lafayette. In Spanish Fort and Mobile. We also opened a location in Sarasota, FL in 2010. We're looking to open in Jackson, Covington, and Baton Rouge. Hopefully, we'll have four more stores in the next year," said area director John Graham.

The company has a standard menu with an emphasis on its namesake oysters, but tries to incorporate the local culture and environment into each location. Destin, for instance, is known for its crystal-clear water and world class fishing.

"We're bringing everything over that we have on the Gulf Coast. We're adding fresh fish, like grouper and snapper. That way you can fit in and be part of what the locals want," Graham said.

When the parent company, Gulf Coast Restaurant Group, moves into another city, they are part of economic development in that area, primarily through job creation.

"We're probably going to hire 80 to 100 people when we're finished," said Graham

