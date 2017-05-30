1 person in custody, investigation ongoing in Club Platinum shooting

Police say four different weapons fired multiple rounds at the packed nightclub around 3 a.m. (Photo Source: WLOX News)

Moss Point police continue to investigate a shooting and brawl early Sunday morning at Platinum Sports Bar and Lounge that injured more than 11 people.

Police say four different weapons fired multiple rounds at the packed nightclub around 3 a.m. Bullets hit five people.

"It appears innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire," said Moss Point police Lt. Henry Bouganim.

Fortunately, their injuries were non-life threatening.

"It's somewhat of a miracle as packed as the parking lot was," Bouganim said.

Police have one person linked to the incident now in custody. They say 23-year-old Willie Peden led police on a chase from the club then accidentally shot himself and tossed the gun in a wooded area. Police arrested Peden and found that gun, but they're still looking for the other shooters and two of the four guns fired that night.

"We're still compiling evidence, getting video evidence from the neighboring businesses," Bouganim said.

Police now believe they know some of the details about what happened that night.

"An incident occurred in the club where words were exchanged, and then bottles were exchanged and thrown," Bouganim said.

Police say six people were injured in that brawl that eventually spilled out into the parking lot.

As investigators try to piece things together, they're now facing a challenge. No one is willing to talk.

"There were numerous people out on scene, but we're not getting any cooperation from the public," Bouganim said.

It's making their job a lot harder as they search for answers about what turned this night of fun into chaos and violence.

"We have an idea of who our shooters are, but without an eye witness, it has to be an overwhelming of physical evidence," Bouganim said.

Moss Point police say for those who were there that night and have information on the shooting but may be afraid or weary of talking with police, you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-877-787-5898.

