1 person in custody, investigation ongoing in Club Platinum shooting

From the coast to another country. Several soccer players from the coast will soon be heading overseas to play in an international competition that will place them head to head against foreign teams.More >>
A Marion County Deputy was injured Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop.More >>
Half Shell Oyster House is taking the region by storm. The Mississippi Coast based company has just opened its newest restaurant in Destin, FL.More >>
Moss Point police continue to investigate a shooting and brawl early Sunday morning at Platinum Sports Bar and Lounge that injured more than 11 people.More >>
Former Mississippi Department of Marine Resources director Bill Walker is back in Mississippi at a halfway house in Hattiesburg, according to his son, Scott Walker.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
Police are investigating a brutal fight at a Tigerland bar near LSU that included injured people being kicked in the head while already on the ground.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The Coffee County Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a deer that had been killed was duct taped to a chair and a street sign.More >>
Deputies were called to a Marrero home Tuesday about a missing 1-year-old boy.More >>
