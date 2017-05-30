Suspect arrested in Diamondhead linked to Waveland vehicle burglaries

Investigators in Hancock County have linked a burglary suspect arrested in Diamondhead to a string of vehicle burglaries that had Waveland police on the lookout.

Diamondhead officials said an 18-year-old Waveland resident was arrested in connection to recent burglaries in the Hilo Way and Hanalai Circle neighborhoods.

The identity of the suspect has not been released, and police said more arrests are expected in the case.

Waveland police said the primary targets in their city have been unlocked cars parked at the beach. Officials said crooks are looking for loose cash or credit cards to make a quick buck.

Authorities encourage drivers to keep their vehicles tidy and valuables out of site and to always lock the doors when leaving the vehicle.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.