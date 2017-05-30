Bill Walker, former DMR director, moved to halfway house

In 2014, Bill Walker was sentenced to the maximum of five years in prison and ordered to pay restitution of $572,000. (Photo source: WLOX)

Former Mississippi Department of Marine Resources director Bill Walker is back in Mississippi at a halfway house in Hattiesburg, according to his son, Scott Walker. Scott tells us his father was released from Texarkana Federal Prison Camp in Texas on Tuesday morning.

In 2014, Bill was sentenced to the maximum of five years in prison and ordered to pay restitution of $572,000 after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy involving the use of federal money he controlled at the DMR.

Scott was also convicted in connection with the case. He served a little over a year in prison and was released in March of 2016.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.