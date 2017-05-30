Biloxi council rejects plan for homeless shelter

Investigators in Hancock County have linked a burglary suspect arrested in Diamondhead to a string of vehicle burglaries that had Waveland police on the lookout.More >>
Biloxi City Council members voted down a proposal to convert the former Beauvoir Elementary School into a temporary shelter for homeless families.More >>
A member of Mississippi's 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team died during a training operation in California Monday night. Three others from the Tupelo-based team were also injured.More >>
Family and friends of Gunner Batia gathered on the beach in Biloxi on Monday evening to remember the Vancleave man who lost his life while fishing over the weekend.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
Police are investigating a fight at a Tigerland bar that sent at least one man to the hospital.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.More >>
Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone for the missile defense program.More >>
