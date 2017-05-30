MS National Guard soldier killed, 3 others injured during training

A member of Mississippi's 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team died during a training operation in California Monday night. Three others from the Tupelo-based team were also injured.



According to the Mississippi National Guard, all four soldiers were participating in a "large-scale training exercise" at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California.



The three injured Mississippi guardsmen were taken to the Loma Linda University Medical Center in California and are in stable condition. No word yet on their identities or the identity of the soldier killed during the training exercise. The incident remains under investigation.

