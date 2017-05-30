NEW ON GMM: Funeral arraignments announced for Lincoln Co. shooting victims

We now know when the Lincoln County shooting victims will be laid to rest. We have details coming up on Good Morning Mississippi.

Meteorologist Wesley Williams says more wet weather is expected to move through the region on and off today. Get his full forecast on GMM until 7 a.m.

You can watch our show on a mobile device or catch up on the latest WLOX newscast by clicking this link >> http://shout.lt/ZFqn

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.