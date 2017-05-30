Wetter weather pattern persists

Tropical moisture pulling in from the Gulf will allow for rainy and stormy weather for much of the next week.

It's a déjà vu weather pattern. More wet weather is expected to move through the region, on and off, on Tuesday.

Tuesday will be the third rainy day in a row for the region. Parts of the WLOX area have already seen one to two inches of rainfall since Sunday.

"Waves of tropical moisture continue to control our weather pattern through midweek," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "Our forecast models will probably struggle with exact timing of each wave of rain showers. That's because each wave could move in suddenly during random times on Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday."

It's a good idea to just have your umbrella at the ready. And be sure to check the radar before you head out.

"Radar will likely wind up becoming more useful than a computer model when it comes to planning your day this week," Williams said.

Looking ahead, a slightly less rainy Thursday looks possible thanks to weak high pressure ridging aloft moving in.

"Don't get used to that," said Williams. "Things pick right back up for Friday as the tropical moisture train keeps on chugging. This 'Gulf of Mexico Express' will lock us into a wetter than normal pattern for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, possibly continuing into next week.

June is typically South Mississippi's second wettest month of the year.

"It seems we're getting into that time of year where daily showers and storms become the norm," Williams said.

