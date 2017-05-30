Wetter weather pattern persists

Tuesday will be the third rainy day in a row for the region. Parts of the WLOX area have already seen one to two inches of rainfall since Sunday.More >>
For Memorial Day Monday, we will see on and off storms, some of which could turn strong.More >>
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s and southwest winds 5-15 mph.More >>
After a few dry days, the weather pattern changes as we head into the second half of Memorial Day Weekend.More >>
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasters said there is a good chance the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will see above-normal storm activity.More >>
