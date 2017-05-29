Biloxi Shuckers open five game home series with Mobile on Tuesday

The Biloxi Shuckers have posted 26 wins and 24 losses. That's good enough for second-place in the Southern League South Division standings, 2 games behind Division leading Pensacola.

The BayBears enter the five-game series having posted 20 victories and 27 defeats.

Mobile and Biloxi have played 48 games all-time... with the Shuckers winning of 25 of those games. This will be the first meeting between the two South Division teams this season and the first of 20 games between the Shuckers and BayBears.

Jorge Lopez is expected to get the starting nod on the mound for Biloxi. Alex Blackford is the projected starter for Mobile.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.