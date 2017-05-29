2 Jackson Co. first responders earn top honors at Acadian Ambulance

Tyler Niblett was awarded EMT of the Year, while his partner, Coty Peardon, was named Paramedic of the Year. (Photo Source: WLOX News)

It's something that's never happened before within Acadian Ambulance: Two partners given the company's top honors.

"Two partners being selected is like winning the lotto. The odds are just very slim," said Tyler Niblett.

That's exactly what happened this year for two first responders out of Jackson County. Niblett was awarded EMT of the Year, while his partner, Coty Peardon, was named Paramedic of the Year.

"Somehow, by the miracle of God, me and Coty got chosen," Niblett said.

The duo has been together for just 12 months, but in that short time, they've seemed to make a big impression.

"For them to say that they feel we're the best from amongst them, there's no words that can explain that," Peardon said.

They're known for paying close attention to detail and their ability to keep people smiling.

"Me and him, the way we work together, it' when you have that kind of bond with a partner, your job is just that much easier," Niblett said.

Don't ask them to boast about their accomplishments, unless they're talking about one another.

"No matter who he treats, they're getting the utmost patient care. He's extremely smart, extremely skilled at what he does," said Niblett.

"He knows my job as well as his job, so anything I have to do he's right there beside me," said Peardon.

For Niblett, it's his mom, who's also an EMT, and his experience watching his father fight and lose to pancreatic cancer that drives his dedication to the job.

"It makes me want to be there that much more for that person, because I understand what they’re going through," Niblett said.

For Peardon, it's his family that keeps him pushing.

They both say while the spotlight lets them know their efforts aren't being overlooked, they'll still continue to look for ways to be even better.

The duo will be headed to Washington D.C. in June to be honored at the Stars of Life Convention for their work.

