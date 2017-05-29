Suspect in Gulfport murder case arrested in SC

One of the suspects charged in connection with the death of Tena Broadus in Gulfport is under arrest in South Carolina. Natasha Sellers had been on the run for the past three weeks after she failed to show up for a court appearance.

Maj. Michael Nunn, with the Florence County Sheriff's Department, said Sellers was arrested Sunday after an off duty deputy noticed a suspicious vehicle with a Mississippi license plate parked in a church parking lot. Sellers was arrested after the deputy checked her identification and discovered she was wanted in Mississippi.

Sellers is charged with accessory after the fact in the 2015 murder of Broadus. Three others are accused of killing Broadus, burning her body, and dumping her remains in the Biloxi River.

Authorities are still looking for Aaron Bobinger, who also failed to show up for a previous court appearance.

