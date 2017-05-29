Memorial for Vancleave man found on beach

Gunner Batia's social media accounts are filled with pictures of him enjoying the outdoors fishing. (Photo source: Facebook)

Family and friends of Gunner Batia gathered on the beach in Biloxi on Monday evening to remember the Vancleave man who lost his life while fishing over the weekend. The memorial took place at the water's edge near St. George Ave. where Batia's body was found.

Friends and family of Gunner Batia gather by the pier at St. John Ave. and Hwy. 90 for a candelight vigil in his honor. pic.twitter.com/9J59XkBvWm — Michelle Masson WLOX (@michelle_masson) May 30, 2017

Officials said the 20-year-old was wearing fishing waders that filled with water, causing him to drown.

The tragic death was ruled an accident. Batia's brother told WLOX News Now that Gunner had a history of seizures, and nearly drowned a few months ago when he had a seizure while fishing.

According to a GoFundMe account created by family, Gunner attended both Vancleave and St. Martin high schools. He graduated from St. Martin in 2015, and was an avid outdoorsman.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.