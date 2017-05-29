HAPPENING TONIGHT: Memorial for Vancleave man found on beach - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

HAPPENING TONIGHT: Memorial for Vancleave man found on beach

Gunner Batia (Photo source: Facebook) Gunner Batia (Photo source: Facebook)
Gunner Batia's social media accounts are filled with pictures of him enjoying the outdoors fishing. (Photo source: Facebook) Gunner Batia's social media accounts are filled with pictures of him enjoying the outdoors fishing. (Photo source: Facebook)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Family and friends of Gunner Batia will gather tonight at 7:30pm on the beach in Biloxi to remember the Vancleave man who lost his life while fishing over the weekend. The memorial will take place at the water's edge near St. George Avenue where Batia's body was found. 

Officials said the 20-year-old was wearing fishing waders that filled with water, causing him to drown. 

The tragic death was ruled an accident. Batia's brother told WLOX News Now that Gunner had a history of seizures, and nearly drowned a few months ago when he had a seizure while fishing.

According to a GoFundMe account created by family, Gunner attended both Vancleave and St. Martin high schools. He graduated from St. Martin in 2015, and was an avid outdoorsman. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

