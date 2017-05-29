Gautier crowd focuses on sacrifice, freedom & remembrance

Community leaders from around Gulfport gathered at Barksdale Pavilion to remember fallen war heroes. This year, the annual Memorial Day ceremony saluted Gold Star families. About 100 people participated in the VFW event.More >>
Legion Commander Flo Henderson said we must not only remember and appreciate the sacrifice of those who died, we must also care for the loved ones they left behind.More >>
A healthy chance of rain could not stop more than 200 people from gathering to honor America's war dead Monday in Biloxi. The Memorial Day ceremony, usually held on the grounds of the Biloxi National Cemetery, was moved indoors because of that threat.More >>
The teams playing at The Pete for the USM regional tournament have been announced.More >>
It was announced Monday morning that Southern Miss will be hosting Mississippi State, South Alabama, and UIC.More >>
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
A father and son drowned while kayaking on the Tallapoosa River Sunday afternoon near the Highway 9 bridge.More >>
Multiple crews responded to a boat fire and fuel spill at the Ashley Marina off Lockwood Boulevard Friday morning.More >>
