Gautier crowd focuses on sacrifice, freedom & remembrance

A large crowd gathered in Gautier Monday morning for the annual Memorial Day observance.

Due to the threat of rain, the ceremony was moved inside American Legion Post 1992. Flags were presented, poems were read, and words of remembrance were shared during the hour-long ceremony.

Keynote speaker Navy commander Jon Letourneau told the group that three words best describe Memorial Day: Sacrifice, Freedom and Remembrance.

Legion Commander Flo Henderson said we must not only remember and appreciate the sacrifice of those who died, we must also care for the loved ones they left behind.

