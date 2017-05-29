Hundreds gather in Biloxi to remember military heroes - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Hundreds gather in Biloxi to remember military heroes

The Memorial Day ceremony usually held on the grounds of the Biloxi National Cemetery was moved indoors because of the threat of rain Monday. (Photo source: WLOX) The Memorial Day ceremony usually held on the grounds of the Biloxi National Cemetery was moved indoors because of the threat of rain Monday. (Photo source: WLOX)
Even rain couldn't stop more than 200 people from gathering in Biloxi to honor America's war dead. (Photo source: WLOX) Even rain couldn't stop more than 200 people from gathering in Biloxi to honor America's war dead. (Photo source: WLOX)
The keynote address was given by Major General Robert LaBrutta, the commander of the second Air Force at Keesler Air Force Base. (Photo source: WLOX) The keynote address was given by Major General Robert LaBrutta, the commander of the second Air Force at Keesler Air Force Base. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

A healthy chance of rain could not stop more than 200 people from gathering to honor America's war dead Monday in Biloxi. The Memorial Day ceremony, usually held on the grounds of the Biloxi National Cemetery, was moved indoors because of that threat. 

More than 1.2 million Americans have lost their lives in service to the country since the founding of the nation. The words spoken most often today at the ceremony, freedom is not free. 

The keynote address was given by Major General Robert LaBrutta, the commander of the second Air Force at Keesler Air Force Base. He spoke of the sacrifices made by America's military men and women and praised the military families that have supported them through the decades. 

Many of those who attended the ceremony have lost loved ones in war. During the ceremony, the names of every serviceman or woman who died in service to the country for the past 18 months was read aloud, followed by the playing of Taps and a closing prayer.

