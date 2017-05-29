Hundreds attend Biloxi Memorial Day service

Family and friends of Gunner Batia will gather tonight at 7:30pm on the beach in Biloxi to remember the Vancleave man who lost his life while fishing over the weekend.More >>
The Conference USA Baseball Tournament brought thousands of fans to the Mississippi Coast. The event was held at MGM Park in Biloxi and was, by all accounts, a raging success.More >>
In Biloxi Monday, there was a fitting tribute to the country's fighting men and women. Hundreds came to offer respect, praise, and prayers for those Americans who gave up the most precious gift of all: their lives.More >>
Community leaders from around Gulfport gathered at Barksdale Pavilion to remember fallen war heroes. This year, the annual Memorial Day ceremony saluted Gold Star families. About 100 people participated in the VFW event.More >>
Legion Commander Flo Henderson said we must not only remember and appreciate the sacrifice of those who died, we must also care for the loved ones they left behind.More >>
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.More >>
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
A 16-year-old girl who was the target of hate speech thanks the two victims who died and the third who is currently in the hospital, for helping her and a friend when a racist targeted them on public transportation.More >>
Emergency crews have recovered the body of a 11-year-old boy who fell off a dock at a Lamar County campground, about 24 hours after he disappeared on Saturday afternoon.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
A father and son drowned while kayaking on the Tallapoosa River Sunday afternoon near the Highway 9 bridge.More >>
