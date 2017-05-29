Gulfport remembers fallen heroes, Gold Star families - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport remembers fallen heroes, Gold Star families

Military veterans gather at Barksdale Pavilion in Gulfport for a Memorial Day service (Photo Source: WLOX News Now) Military veterans gather at Barksdale Pavilion in Gulfport for a Memorial Day service (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Emotion and reverence were the themes at Gulfport's Memorial Day Ceremony Monday morning. Those attending the ceremony in Jones Park shared a common respect, admiration, and appreciation for the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country.

Leaders from the VFW and the city of Gulfport brought both military and civilians together with to remember the fallen. One particular group of family members received special recognition during the ceremony.
    
Gold Star Families were saluted for the sacrifice of their siblings, children, spouses, and parents.

Loretta Burns Knighten lost her daughter, Captain Tiffany Q. Burns in 2004. She was in the Army.

"This memorial and also the honor of being the mother of a Gold Star Family. I can't explain it in words," said Knighten.

Another family honored was the family of Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Donnie Levens. His mother, Margaret Levens, said ceremonies like this bring comfort to her after Donnie's death in 2006.

Ever since Donnie's passing, Levens has held onto the comfort of remembering his life. 
"He's wanted to fly since he was eight, he went down flying, and he's still flying with a different set of wings, so he's good," said Levens.

More than 100 other fallen Mississippians were honored during the program. Levens said it's heartwarming to know there are people who care, and not just for her son. 

"It just makes me feel good to know that everyone's remembering what all of these people have sacrificed and what we have gone through and what we have sacrificed," said Levens.

Some of the Gold Star Families said, no matter how many of these ceremonies they attend, it never gets easier.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • HAPPENING TONIGHT: Memorial for Vancleave man found on beach

    HAPPENING TONIGHT: Memorial for Vancleave man found on beach

    Monday, May 29 2017 5:57 PM EDT2017-05-29 21:57:22 GMT
    A GoFundMe account created by family notes that Gunner was an avid outdoorsman. (Photo source: Facebook)A GoFundMe account created by family notes that Gunner was an avid outdoorsman. (Photo source: Facebook)

    Family and friends of Gunner Batia will gather tonight at 7:30pm on the beach in Biloxi to remember the Vancleave man who lost his life while fishing over the weekend. 

    More >>

    Family and friends of Gunner Batia will gather tonight at 7:30pm on the beach in Biloxi to remember the Vancleave man who lost his life while fishing over the weekend. 

    More >>

  • Conference USA Baseball Tournament sets attendance record

    Conference USA Baseball Tournament sets attendance record

    Monday, May 29 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-05-29 21:42:30 GMT
    The turnout for Sunday's championship game were through the roof.  (Photo source: WLOX)The turnout for Sunday's championship game were through the roof.  (Photo source: WLOX)

    The Conference USA Baseball Tournament brought thousands of fans to the Mississippi Coast. The event was held at MGM Park in Biloxi and was, by all accounts, a raging success. 

    More >>

    The Conference USA Baseball Tournament brought thousands of fans to the Mississippi Coast. The event was held at MGM Park in Biloxi and was, by all accounts, a raging success. 

    More >>

  • Hundreds attend Biloxi Memorial Day service

    Hundreds attend Biloxi Memorial Day service

    Monday, May 29 2017 4:28 PM EDT2017-05-29 20:28:42 GMT
    The Memorial Day ceremony usually held on the grounds of the Biloxi National Cemetery was moved indoors because of the threat of rain Monday. (Photo source: WLOX)The Memorial Day ceremony usually held on the grounds of the Biloxi National Cemetery was moved indoors because of the threat of rain Monday. (Photo source: WLOX)

    In Biloxi Monday, there was a fitting tribute to the country's fighting men and women. Hundreds came to offer respect, praise, and prayers for those Americans who gave up the most precious gift of all: their lives. 

    More >>

    In Biloxi Monday, there was a fitting tribute to the country's fighting men and women. Hundreds came to offer respect, praise, and prayers for those Americans who gave up the most precious gift of all: their lives. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly