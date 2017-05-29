Gulfport remembers fallen heroes

Military veterans gather at Barksdale Pavilion in Gulfport for a Memorial Day service (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)

Community leaders from around Gulfport gathered at Barksdale Pavilion to remember fallen war heroes. This year, the annual Memorial Day ceremony saluted Gold Star families.

About 100 people participated in the VFW event.

As the Gulfport ceremony was beginning, Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant sent out a tweet that said, "May we never forget or fail to honor those whose sacrifice made us free. #MemorialDay".

Similar Memorial Day commemorations will take place Monday in Biloxi, Bay St. Louis, and Gautier.

