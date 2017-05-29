Gulfport remembers fallen heroes

While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
Community leaders from around Gulfport gathered at Barksdale Pavilion to remember fallen war heroes. This year, the annual Memorial Day ceremony saluted Gold Star families. About 100 people participated in the VFW event.More >>
As officials continue to investigate a shooting spree in Lincoln County, video is circulating of a confession by the man accused of killing eight people.More >>
For Memorial Day Monday, we will see on and off storms, some of which could turn strong.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.More >>
An East Texas dome sustained heavy damage during Sunday evening's severe thunderstorms.More >>
Their mother had been planning this surprise for three months. They hid Christopher in the choir room until he walked into the gymnasium. Then, finally came the moment.More >>
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morningMore >>
Emergency crews have recovered the body of a 11-year-old boy who fell off a dock at a Lamar County campground, about 24 hours after he disappeared on Saturday afternoon.More >>
One man told WLEX-TV that until police and wildlife officials arrived, he and several other people tried to safely keep the bear away from unsuspecting shoppers.More >>
