Not an ideal Memorial Day, but it'll be okay

Not expecting any major issues with storm damage on Monday. But, some stronger storms may put out some gusty winds.

There will be storms at times on Memorial Day Monday. And there will also be rain-free breaks during the day to enjoy outdoor activities.

We seem to be locked into a weather pattern that will allow at least a chance for rain across South Mississippi every day this week. Memorial Day Monday is no exception.

Early Monday morning, parts of the WLOX area were soaked with rain showers, mainly in Jackson County near Pascagoula.

For the rest of Memorial Day Monday, we will see on and off storms, some of which could turn strong.

"By strong storms, we mean storms that will be capable of downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams.

"Any thunderstorm, strong or not, can produce lightning," Williams continued. "And all lightning can be deadly. So, use extra caution if you plan outdoor activities on Memorial Day; check the radar before you head out to make sure storms are not in the area."

"The good news is that it won't be raining all day on Monday, but instead there will be rainy times and there will be rain-free times," said Williams. "The bad news is that it is very difficult to say exactly what time of day we could expect wet weather; it all depends on the radar trends."

Two rounds of rain are expected on Monday: one in the morning, another in the evening, according to Monday morning's radar trends.

By Monday's end, rainfall totals will likely reach no higher than two inches across South Mississippi.

Don't let your umbrella stray too far in the coming days with a daily dose of scattered storms expected as we end the month of May and June begins.

See the latest forecast and live radar for your location by simply opening your WLOX Weather App right now.

Don't have the weather app? Click here to learn how to get it.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.