Not an ideal Memorial Day, but it'll be okay

For Memorial Day Monday, we will see on and off storms, some of which could turn strong.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s and southwest winds 5-15 mph.
After a few dry days, the weather pattern changes as we head into the second half of Memorial Day Weekend.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasters said there is a good chance the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will see above-normal storm activity.
When the WLOX First Alert Weather Team issues an Alert Day for South Mississippi, it is because we believe the weather will impact your day. The current Alert Day is because of the high rainfall totals we have seen with the potential for more rain. In fact, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Tuesday evening.
