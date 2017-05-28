Police: Stolen hand guns believed to be used in night club shooting

It began as a night of fun; concert and drinks with friends. But as the evening drew to a close, chaos ensued.

Moss Point Police were called to Club Platinum on Highway 63 just after 3 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Moss Point Police Department, a fight started in the club, which spilled outside into the parking lot.

Operations Commander Lieutenant Henry Bouganim was on the scene.

"A physical altercation occurred inside of the bar, which turned into a more violent altercation outside which shots were fired by multiple people," Bouganim said.

According to Bouganim, five people were shot. A press release from the Moss Point Police Department says a total of 10 people required medical attention, but none had life threatening injuries.

Following the shooting, police got into a pursuit with a suspect from the club. They took the suspect into custody. Then according Lieutenant Bouganim, a search of the vehicle provided important evidence.

"We have recovered two firearms," Bouganim said, "Both firearms were stolen."

He did not go into detail about the theft history of the firearms, both semi-automatic hand guns. WLOX has reached out to Club Platinum management, but has not heard back at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are looking into multiple persons of interest.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call Moss Point Police at 228-475-1711 or contact Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers.

