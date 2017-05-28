'I ain't fit to live'; man confesses to shooting spree

As officials continue to investigate a shooting spree in Lincoln County, video is circulating of a confession by the man accused of killing eight people.

WLBT reports that 35-year-old Willie Corey Godbolt is being charged with one count of capital murder and seven counts of first degree murder for a shooting that reportedly began over domestic violence.

As he was being taken into custody, Godbolt told a reporter from The Clarion Ledger that not only did he shoot his family, his intentions were to be killed by police afterward.

Godbolt was heard saying in part, "I love my wife, I love my kids. They would not let me live and let live."

The eight victims include Godbolt's wife, sister, stepdaughter, and sister-in-law. Among those killed was 36-year-old William Durr; a two year veteran of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant released the following statement Sunday morning:

"I ask all Mississippians to join Deborah and me in praying for those lost in Lincoln County. Every day, the men and women who wear the badge make some measure of sacrifice to protect and serve their communities. Too often, we lose one of our finest. I thank the law enforcement agencies involved for their hard work. May the peace of the Almighty wash over those hurting after this senseless tragedy."

Identities of other victims are pending notification of next of kin.

