Skies clear, music fills the air at Jazz in the Pass

At Jazz in the Pass, the best place to enjoy the music is up close.

“Well, you can really get into it and you can watch the band play,” said Patty Salonica of Long Beach.

She and her husband, Ted, have been coming to Jazz in the Pass for four years.

“A lot of people come to events to talk. We come to listen to the music," said Ted. “You look around you and you see the families out here, and that’s important to us."

For first-timer Sheila Jeter-Hayes from Louisiana, it’s simply a good deal and a good place to dance.

“The fact that everybody can get together and it don’t cost a lot of money. A lot of people can’t afford - like they had the Jazz Fest - all of these different events,” Sheila said. “But it costs a lot of money to get into. Here, it’s free. You come get free music. Got lots of food and people."

Kellye Piro of Jackson is also a first-time visitor to the annual event.

“I love the soul of the music and just really enjoyed their enthusiasm and everybody seems to be having a really good time," said Kellye.

And, for all 13 years of the festival, the Live Oak Civic League has been cooking up goodies to raise money for student scholarships.

“This is one of those venues where the beauty comes together,” said Michael Lizana of the civic league. “It’s a good place to be and a good chance to do some good for the community.”

