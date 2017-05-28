Single car involved in I-10 accident - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Single car involved in I-10 accident

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-10 Sunday that left at least one person injured. 

Officials say the vehicle was driving west on I-10 and went off the road just before the I-110 exit. 

The extent of the injuries is not known at this time. 

Traffic was slow in the area, but no major back-ups occurred. 

