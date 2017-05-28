Single car involved in I-10 accident

Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-10 Sunday that left at least one person injured.

Officials say the vehicle was driving west on I-10 and went off the road just before the I-110 exit.

The extent of the injuries is not known at this time.

Crews working a couple of wrecks... one on I-110 another on I-10 in Biloxi. Be careful driving in wet weather! #MSwx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/btbOYp7IjA — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) May 28, 2017

Traffic was slow in the area, but no major back-ups occurred.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved