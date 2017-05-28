Scattered showers, thunderstorms possible Sunday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s and southwest winds 5-15 mph.

A few thunderstorms will produce heavy downpours and brief gusty winds. Keep in mind, all thunderstorms produce lightning. If you hear thunder, head indoors.

Expect muggy conditions overnight with passing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Memorial Day will have the chance for off and on scattered thunderstorms. A few may be strong to severe with localized damaging wind gusts being the main concern along with lightning.

If you have plans to attend outdoor activities, make sure you have an alternative plan.

