Colorful murals coming to downtown Pascagoula

The City of Pascagoula is bringing some color to the red brick buildings downtown.

Officials recently approved spending $3,200 to have two local artists paint murals. One of those artists is Pascagoula-born Alan Watson.

"It's celebrating our Coastal seafood, which brings everybody together," explained Watson. "We've got the ladies here like in the Bible, returning from the land of Canaan, and I even included our celebrated UFO abduction case of '73."

Watson's mural adorns the wall behind City Hall.

"I'm really grateful for the opportunity to do this. Grateful to God and grateful to the City of Pascagoula for letting me do it," Watson said.

But, his gratefulness comes from more than just getting commissioned by the city. After his father died, he went through a dark time in his life.

"I went through a time of depression, so this was great. It's good to be a blessing instead of a curse, so I'm grateful for the opportunity to do something positive," said the artist.

Watson has been working on the mural for about two weeks, but can't recall how many hours he's put in so far. Directly around the corner, artist Brenda Kitchens is painting a smaller mural of a beautiful Coastal sunset.

Watson says he's not sure when it will be completed, but plans on working on mural a little each day.

