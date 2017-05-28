Biloxi hotels booked for Memorial Day weekend

Managers say Memorial weekend is a busy time for them. (Photo source: WLOX)

People from all over the United States are coming to South Mississippi for the Memorial Holiday.

Managers Bernie Wheiter and his wife Barbara are handling yet another busy holiday weekend at the Edgewater Inn in Biloxi.

"Now that summer's here, it's very busy. We pretty much sold out last night and tonight," said Bernie.

Larry Stonebarger and his family are visiting the Coast from Oklahoma.

"We like it because it's a pretty relaxing atmosphere and We just enjoy coming through here and checking it out," said Stonebarger.

Another hotel that's been completely booked for most of the Memorial Day weekend was the Bayfront Inn.

"It's been great, we've been booked. The weather's been a little iffy, but everyone seems to be enjoying themselves," said employee, James Kodadek.

Customers of both the Bayfront Inn and Edgewater Inn say it's a trip they plan on taking again in the not so distant future.

"We enjoyed the scenery, just going to the mall. Everything is here....I can't say enough. We're coming back. We're definitely coming back," said a visitor from Memphis.

Hotel management from both properties say they're expecting another large crowd during next year's Memorial Day weekend.

