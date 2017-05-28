Schools across the coast all set to feed kids this summer

For many children, the meals they eat at school are the only meals they eat all day. Schools across Mississippi are once again working this year to make sure those kids have a way to stay fed this summer. The meals are offered to all children under the age of 18 and are free.

Here is a list of school districts around South Mississippi who are opening their doors this summer to help reduce childhood hunger in their communities:

Pascagoula-Gautier School District -- Serving breakfast from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon on weekdays at each location

Gautier Elementary, 505 Magnolia Tree Dr., Gautier

Pascagoula Opportunity Center, 1520 Tucker Ave., Pascagoula

Jackson Elementary, 3203 Lanier Ave., Pascagoula

Harrison County School District -- Serving breakfast from 7-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays at each location

Crossroads Elementary, 10453 Klein Rd., Gulfport

Harrison Central Elementary, 15451 Dedeaux Rd., Gulfport

Lyman Elementary, 14222 Old Hwy. 49, Gulfport

North Woolmarket Elementary & Middle, 16237 Old Woolmarket Rd., Biloxi

North Gulfport Middle, 4715 Illinois Ave., Gulfport

Three Rivers Elementary, 13500 Three Rivers Rd, Gulfport

West Harrison High, 10399 County Farm Rd, Gulfport

The Summer Food Service Program is administered at the federal level by the Food and Nutrition Services, an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Open sites that serve food operate in areas where at least 50% of children are eligible for free and reduced-price school meals based on local census data.

The meals are served free to any child at the site on a first-come, first-serve basis. A variety of sites are available, including schools, recreation centers, playgrounds, parks, churches, and more. However, some sites do require the child to be registered for the summer program being offered at that location.

Information for free meals were not available from some districts. If your district is not listed above, please contact them directly to ask if any summer meal programs are being offered. You can also visit the program's website here for a complete list of locations around the country that are serving free meals.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.