Five people shot at Moss Point nightclub

Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning at a Moss Point nightclub.

Officials confirmed the shooting happened at Platinum Sports Bar & Lounge, which is located at 6103 Hwy. 63, around 3 a.m. According to Moss Point Police Department, a fight started in the club, which spilled outside into the parking lot. Several people began shooting and five people were shot. All of the victims suffered non life-threatening injuries and were taken to Singing River Hospital.

Police say there were multiple shooters and detectives are in the process of interviewing victims, witnesses, and possible suspects. No one has been charged at this time, say officials, but police have several persons of interest.

According to its Facebook page, the nightclub was having a Memorial Day celebration Saturday night.

We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call Moss Point Police at 228-475-1711 or contact Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.