3 accused of stealing U-Hauls, planning to burglarize store

From left to right: Hills, Mitchell, Hubbard. (Photo: BPD)

Three men from Louisiana are behind bars after police say they stole multiple U-Haul trucks with the intention of burglarizing a Biloxi store.

A police officer was patrolling the 200 block of Beauvoir Road shortly before 4 a.m. May 27 when he noticed two occupied U-Hauls in the parking lot of Suzuki City. When officers attempted to investigate, at least four men ran into a surrounding neighborhood.

Following a chase, 30-year-old Jermaine Neal Mitchell, 18-year-old Kentrell Jack Hubbard, and 21-year-old Emmett Edward Hills were arrested.

Officials say the men stole the trucks from East New Orleans and drove them to the dealership to steal motorcycles.

All three men were charged with two counts of receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit burglary. Mill and Hills were both given a $150,000 bond, and Hubbard was given a $75,000 bond.

The suspects were taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 228-435-6112.

The store was robbed in the early morning hours of Feb. 22, when four motorcycles were stolen.

