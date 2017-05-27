Kites fly high at Wind and Wave festival

The kites over the sand in Long Beach are the main attraction of the Wind and Waves festival on Saturday.

For the second straight year, the Long Beach Community Development Association sponsored the family friendly event.

"The event, it's non-profit," said association member Mary Scott. "All the funds, anything we make off of vendors, goes right back into the Long Beach Community Development Association and that helps to promote our other activities."

Kewl Kites Owner Chris Parker says the event is a great way to expose kids and adults to a fun outdoor activity.

"It's not video games, it gets you out of the house," said Parker. "You learn about science, you learn about history, you learn about all kinds of things with kite flying. We just have a lot of fun doing it. We make a lot of friends doing it. It's good clean family fun."

Organizers and performers like musician Trent Ladner are excited to watch the festival continue to grow in the future.

"We're super excited to be a part of it and bring it bigger and bigger each year," said Ladner. "I hope to see it grow. But it's a beautiful day....beautiful weather, and just thankful to be a part of it."

