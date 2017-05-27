Volunteers place flags on headstones for Memorial Day

Around 1,200 volunteers placed flags next to headstones on Saturday. (Photo source: WLOX)

Thanks to volunteers, as many as 23,000 American flags dot the landscape at the Biloxi National Cemetery.

The flags, which were provided by the Department of Veteran's Affairs, were handed out Saturday morning.

"As a veteran, I think its the honorable thing to do," said Ronald Moorer. "These people have paid the ultimate price for each and all of us, and those of us who are currently serving are paving the way for a great many more to come."

Around 1,200 people of all ages came out to place the flags next to the headstones. It's the largest volunteer group the cemetery has seen.

"My great-grandfather was in the war and we're out here supporting him and all the people that served," said Jaret Wyman.

Regardless of age, most of the volunteers were there for the same reason - even if it meant waking up early.

"My parents have done a lot to serve this country, and we're out here honoring the veterans that have paid the ultimate sacrifice," said one volunteer. "It's definitely worth it."

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.